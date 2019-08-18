Weather Authority: Chance of showers Sunday; Heat Advisory Monday

The Philadelphia area is slated for a hot day Sunday with a chance of showers.

Temperatures will reach a high of around 93 degrees to kick off the area's fifth summer heat wave.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Heat Index Values will be up to 103 degrees due to temperatures in the mid-90s and dewpoints in the lower 70s. The heat and humidity may last into Wednesday.

Precipitation may return to the forecast on Tuesday with some afternoon thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-90s for the next several days.

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. High: 93 Low: 74

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 94 Low: 76

TUESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 92 Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 89 Low: 68

THURSDAY: Isolated thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 64