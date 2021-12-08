Weather Authority: Chilly temperatures stick around Thursday ahead of record-warmth Saturday

Sunshine will return on Thursday but the cool conditions will continue with high temperatures staying in the low 40s.

Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Friday before forecasters anticipate record-warmth on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s and some rain. There will be a few early morning showers possible with a warm front, then strong southwest winds will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 60s.

It turns windy and colder for Sunday with highs back around average in the upper 40s. The cold doesn’t stick around because next week highs go back into the 50s and 60s.

___

WEDNESDAY: Midday flurries. High: 41

THURSDAY: Sunny, still cold. High: 43, Low: 30

FRIDAY: Some sun, milder. High: 52, Low: 33

SATURDAY: Record warmth. High: 68, Low: 44

___

