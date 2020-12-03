Weather Authority: Chilly Thursday with mostly sunny skies; rain ahead

The blustery cold temperatures felt across most of the region yesterday will subside on Thursday with a return to calmer weather under mostly sunny skies.

Morning temperatures will be near-freezing in most areas with a wind chill factor that will make conditions feel in the 20s. Temperatures will rise into the high 40s during the daylight hours and exceed the 50s by the afternoon. The high in Philadelphia and surrounding counties will reach 52 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Calm and seasonable conditions will continue overnight into Friday with increasing clouds. Rain showers will move into the region during the late afternoon and last through Saturday afternoon. Sunshine will return on Sunday with a seasonable high of 42 degrees.

___

THURSDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 52

Advertisement

FRIDAY: Sun to rain. High: 50, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 48, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns. High: 42, Low: 32

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest