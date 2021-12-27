Weather Authority: Cloudy Tuesday with mild temperatures

Expect a few pockets of light rain or drizzle this evening, but temperatures will remain above freezing for most areas except a part of the Lehigh Valley and into the Poconos. A light glaze of ice is possible there overnight.

Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures going back into the low 50s for most locations, which is a good 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

It's a nice, sunny end to 2021 on Friday, and it's dry at midnight Saturday morning. Temps will be in the low 40s as the mushroom drops in Kennett Square, Chester County. Believe it or not, downtown Kennett Square drops a mushroom at midnight on New Year's Eve. No, it's not a real mushroom. It's holiday lights in the shape of one.

While we start 2022 dry, there will be showers late in the afternoon on New Year's Day. The showers wrap up next Sunday morning, and it's dry Sunday afternoon.

___

MONDAY: Spotty Afternoon Showers. High: 42. Low: 37.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 50. Low: 43.

WEDNESDAY: A Few Showers. High: 56. Low: 45.

THURSDAY: A Few Showers. High: 54. Low: 42.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 48.

___

