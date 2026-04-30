6th suspect charged in connection with 2025 Grays Ferry mass shooting

The Brief Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested another suspect in connection with last year's mass shooting in Grays Ferry that left four people dead and nine others injured. Zaki Harrell was taken into custody without incident at a residence on the 2200 block of Beechwood Street. Besides Harrell, five others have been charged in the shooting: Terrell Frazier, Daquan Brown, Dieve Drumgoole, Brandon Fisher and Christopher Battle, who recently turned himself in to police.



Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested another suspect in connection with last year's mass shooting in Grays Ferry that left four people dead and nine others injured.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department announced that members of the Homicide Fugitive Squad took Zaki Harrell into custody at a residence on the 2200 block of Beechwood Street.

Officials said Harrell was arrested without incident and is facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and several firearms violations.

5 others charged

The backstory:

On Monday, July 7, 2025, Philadelphia police officers responded to a radio call reporting a person with a gun on the 1500 block of South Etting Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. More than 140 pieces of ballistic evidence were recovered at the scene, according to police.

Three people were pronounced dead shortly after the incident: Zahir Wylie, Jason Reese and Azir Harris. Court records show that a fourth person died as a result of the shooting named Zamir Satchell.

Besides Harrell, five others have been charged in the shooting. Terrell Frazier, Daquan Brown, Dieve Drumgoole and Brandon Fisher made their first court appearance earlier this year. And just last week, Christopher Battle turned himself in to police, according to previous FOX 29 reporting.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said Harrell is also facing additional charges, including causing or risking a catastrophe, rioting, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

What's next:

Authorities said further updates will be provided as they become available.