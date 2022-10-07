Weather Authority: Cold front sets temps tumbling, as beautiful, but much cooler weekend begins

Friday proved to be a Chamber of Commerce day, under blue skies and highs near 80.

Overnight into Saturday, a cold front will make its way into the region, plunging high temperatures for the weekend nearly twenty degrees cooler. Temperatures tonight will hover near 50 in the city, with areas north and west clocking in around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny, but temperatures will only climb to the 50s to near 60.

Overnight into Sunday, north and west suburbs may see patchy frost as temperatures will drop into the 30s. Otherwise, the city and south should see overnight temps into the low 40s.

Sunday will see sunny conditions again, with highs in the low 60s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cold front moves in. Low: 50

SATURDAY: Fall chill. High: 60, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 64, Low: 46

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 68, Low: 49

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 50