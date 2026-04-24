School van overturns after hitting parked car in Cheltenham: Everything we know

The Brief A school transport van overturned after hitting a parked car on Chelten Hills Drive Friday. No children were on board and only minor injuries were reported. Cheltenham Township Police are investigating and seeking witnesses.



A school transport van overturned after crashing into a parked car on the 600 block of Chelten Hills Drive around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to Cheltenham Township Police. No children were on the van and only minor injuries were reported.

Emergency response and investigation underway

What we know:

Police, fire, and EMS responded to the crash Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation found the van hit a parked car and flipped over.

Police confirmed there were no children on the van at the time of the crash. Only minor injuries were reported.

Cheltenham Township Police are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to contact their department.

Ongoing questions about the crash

What's next:

The Cheltenham Township Police Department is continuing to investigate what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are encouraging community members to come forward with any details.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the cause of the crash or the identities of those involved. It is also unclear how many people were in the van or if any charges will be filed.