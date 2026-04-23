Camden County hosts third annual Shimmer Prom for people with disabilities

The Brief Hundreds attended the third annual Disabilities Night to Shimmer Prom in Camden County on Thursday, April 23. The event welcomed people ages 16 to 55 for a night of music, dancing, and celebration. Organizers and attendees say the prom is about inclusion, fun, and making memories.



Hundreds of people gathered for the third annual Disabilities Night to Shimmer Prom in Camden County on Thursday, April 23, according to organizers. The event brought together attendees ages 16 to 55 for a night filled with music, dancing, and celebration.

Months of planning and community support

What we know:

The prom was organized by Camden County staff and dozens of volunteers, who spent months planning the event to make it a memorable night.

Karen Weidner, Camden County’s director of programming for individuals with disabilities and special needs, said, "The county does this because kids and adults with special needs are just like the rest of us. They like to go out and have a good time. They like to go out and do the same things we like do."

The evening started with a red carpet walk, where attendees were cheered on as they made their entrances.

Eric Shrader said, "I want to be...get recognized." Christine Faunce described the experience, saying, "It feels like I'm a movie star." Stefan Slowinski said, "It made me feel noticed and famous."

Inside the Collingswood Grand Ballroom, guests enjoyed food, a photo booth, and plenty of dancing.

Laura Uryniuk described the night as, "Awesome and positive and I like to dance." Shrader added, "It makes me look like a super star, hanging with friends. I want it to be a night to remember."

A night of joy, confidence, and community

The prom is designed to provide an inclusive space for people with disabilities and special needs to celebrate, connect, and have fun.

Brian Andrioli said, "I like to dance, hang out with friends and take pictures. It's a great event." Weidner, who works closely with many of the attendees, said, "It makes me actually feel a little teared up at moments because they are such special people."

The event focused on accessibility and making sure everyone could participate. Smiles and laughter filled the ballroom as friends danced and celebrated together.

Many attendees are already looking forward to next year’s prom, according to organizers.

What we don't know:

Details about next year’s event, including the date and location, have not been announced.