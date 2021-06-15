Weather Authority: Comfortable Tuesday night will give way to sunny, dry Wednesday

After Monday’s rain and storms, Tuesday provided a beautiful respite.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be comfortable, with lows reaching the upper 50s to low 60s, under mainly clear skies.

Wednesday should see conditions repeat Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s, low humidity and sunny skies. There is no precipitation in sight, at least for the next couple of days.

Rain chances go up Saturday, as possible scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop-up. Otherwise, the region should see sunshine and warming temperatures over the next few days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers to sun. High: 81, Low: 61

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 79, Low: 56

THURSDAY: Sun, pleasant. High: 79, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Stays nice. High: 83, Low: 69

