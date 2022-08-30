Weather Authority: Comfortable Wednesday night will lead to pleasant holiday weekend start

Wednesday saw an end to the insufferable heat, along with the end of a record-breaking hot month of August.

Temperatures overnight should dip into low to mid 60s across the region, almost comfortable enough to turn off the AC and open the windows.

Thursday should see sunny and warm conditions, with temps reaching to the upper 80s, but with low humidity.

Down the shore it should be a nice holiday weekend, with highs in the upper 80s Thursday, falling to near 80 both Friday and Saturday, all under mainly sunny conditions.

The Delaware Valley definitely needs rain, as most of the region is suffering and being monitored for some sort of drought conditions. The next best chance of rain isn’t Monday afternoon, and those may just be pop-up storms, with no real relief.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 67

THURSDAY: Pleasant Sept. start. High: 88, Low: 65

FRIDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 87, Low: 67

SATURDAY: Heating up. High: 90, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Hot, iso. storm. High: 91, Low: 71

MONDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 86, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 85, Low: 68