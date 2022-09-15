Weather Authority: Cooler overnight ahead of pleasant late-summer weekend

Thursday was a beautiful day across the entire region, with blue skies and low humidity. A definite fall preview.

Overnight into Friday, there will be clear skies and temperatures will drop into the 50s, with 40s in the Lehigh Valley. Time to open those windows or turn on the heater, for some.

Over the weekend, and into next week, summer makes a comeback, with highs Friday near 80 under mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s high temps will tick slightly higher.

Humidity creeps back into the area Sunday, as temperatures begin to climb into the upper 80s.

The first day of fall is in one week. Time will tell if temps return to a cooler level by that time.

THURSDAY: Clear skies. Low: 54

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. High: 80, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 84, Low: 64

SUNDAY: More humid. High: 88, Low: 68