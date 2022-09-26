Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see sunny, breezy conditions with seasonable temperatures

Monday is set to be a seasonable fall day in the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Scott Williams says the system that hit the area with a line of storms Sunday afternoon is out of the models, making way for sunshine.

Morning temperatures are in the 50s, but they will rise to the low-to-mid-70s by the afternoon.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Ian is now a Hurricane that is posing risk to Florida and will hit the Delaware Valley with remnants this weekend.

Forecasters say the Category 1 hurricane could become a Category 3 or 4 storm by the time it reaches the U.S.

Temperatures will linger in the 70s for most of the week before they dip to the upper-60s by the weekend.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 76, Low: 60

TUESDAY: Still breezy. High: 73, Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Feeling like fall. High: 70, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Sun, clouds. High: 70, Low: 52

FRIDAY: More clouds. High: 68, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Shower chance. High: 69, Low: 57

SUNDAY: Remnants of Ian. High: 71, Low: 59