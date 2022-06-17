Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see picture-perfect weekend

Friday proved hot, with temperatures into the 90s, but the humidity has drained away, with all the wind, presenting a pleasant evening and overnight.

The weekend will see a lot of sunshine and very nice conditions across most of the Delaware Valley. This is now the time of year with the longest amount of daylight hours and conditions are creating a good environment to be outside all weekend.

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says highs Saturday should top out in the low 70s, while the Lehigh Valley should see highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday, whether celebrating Father’s Day or Juneteenth, there will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend will be windy.

Monday will be pleasant with a high around 80 and Tuesday, the first day of summer, could see showers and highs in the low 80s.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 66

SATURDAY: Cooler and windy. High: 72, Low: 54

SUNDAY: Father's Day, Juneteenth. High: 76, Low: 56

MONDAY: Still sunny. High: 80, Low: 62

TUESDAY: First day of summer. High: 82, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Evening storms. High: 86, Low: 66

THURSDAY: Evening storms. High: 90, Low: 64