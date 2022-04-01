Weather Authority: Delaware Valley to see showers, storms Sunday

Sunday's conditions include morning showers and even flurries for some parts ahead of afternoon storms in the Delaware Valley.

The late-afternoon storms will be spotty with some areas seeing hail.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the storms will wrap up Sunday evening as the wind cranks up a bit making a chilly close to the weekend that only saw highs in the mid-50s.

Temperatures in the mid-50s will continue throughout the week.

Looking ahead, Monday will be the only dry day of the week with a tease of sun in the morning ahead of clouds.

Showers will roll back in the area Tuesday, making for a messy evening commute.

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week and will have temperatures in the upper 60s.

Next weekend's conditions will still be et with showers on Friday and Saturday.

SUNDAY: A Few Storms. Windy Afternoon. High: 54, Low: 44

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds. High: 56, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Rainy Evening. High: 62, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Rainy Morning. High: 64, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Stormy. Windy. High: 68, Low: 54

FRIDAY: A Few Sprinkles. High: 60, Low: 50

SATURDAY: A Few Sprinkles. High: 568, Low: 44

