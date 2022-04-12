Weather Authority: Dry and quiet Wednesday night will lead to stormy Thursday afternoon

A near-perfect day across the Delaware Valley as Wednesday felt like June instead of April, with highs reaching the upper 70s and low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

A dry and quiet Wednesday night into Thursday morning will end Thursday afternoon as a cold front approaches, FOX 29’s Scott Williams says.

Scattered, severe thunderstorms may emerge as the front pushes through, mainly between 2 to 6 p.m. The main threat from the system would be gusty winds in excess of 60 mph. Temperatures will reach toward 80 again, before the front moves through.

By Easter Sunday, temperatures will fall back below average, with highs into next week only reaching to the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Dry, quiet. Low: 67

THURSDAY: Warm PM storms. High: 82, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 69, Low: 52

SATURDAY: PM showers. High: 70, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Sweater weather. High: 55, Low: 40

