Weather Authority: Dry, cold night leads to rainy Sunday with wintry mix in spots

Conditions will stay dry and cold overnight before another round of rain soaks the Delaware Valley to wrap up the first weekend of the new year.

Temperatures will fall below freezing in some spots overnight with bitterly cold conditions to the west and northwest of Philadelphia. With precipitation on the way, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for these parts of the state. Expect a wintry mix that could result in some slick roads.

A storm from the west and a storm from the south will converge over North Carolina Sunday night and continue northward into our region. Expect rainfall to begin around 8 a.m. and continue through the nighttime.

Most areas in southwestern Pennsylvania and New Jersey can expect rain. Counties north of Philadelphia will receive a wintry mix and some snow. The system will begin to pull away from the Delaware Valley around midnight.

Monday will begin a trend of seasonable weather days with a mix of sun and clouds. The weekend could begin with some rain on Friday.

SUNDAY: Rain for most areas. High: 40, Low: 33

MONDAY: Partly sunn, seasonable. High: 46, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Cool, cloudy. High: 43, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 43, Low: 33

