Weather Authority: Next storm arrives Friday, lingers for part of the weekend

Expect increasing clouds ahead of the next storm system Thursday night, with lows dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Rain will progressively move in during the day Friday. Expect a few spotty showers in the morning, but the heaviest rain likely arrives Friday afternoon and evening.

Minor to moderate flooding is possible for areas down the shore as well as along the Delaware River.

Winds will gust up 40-50 mph down the shore and 30-40 mph inland late Friday afternoon and evening.

A few showers linger into the day Saturday, especially the first half. Look for highs in the low 60s Friday and low to mid 60s Saturday.

Rain totals Friday into Saturday will average anywhere from 1-2 inches.

Right now Halloween looks dry with highs in the low 60s falling into the 50s for trick or treating.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 51

FRIDAY: Rain returns. High: 60, Low: 57

SATURDAY: Leftovers showers. High: 65, Low: 53

SUNDAY: Drying, clearing. High: 63, Low: 50

