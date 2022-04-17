Weather Authority: Easter Sunday to be chilly, windy ahead of rain

After high temperatures in the 70s across the Delaware Valley, Easter Sunday will feel chilly as temperatures drop.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says it is the coldest Easter in 14 years as temperatures stay in the 50s with windy conditions.

Some areas in the Delaware Valley will see flurries.

Conditions throughout the week will remain chilly with rain moving in Monday evening and continuing through Tuesday morning.

Looking ahead, the week will begin cool before a weekend warmup and temperatures in the 80s to close out the month of April.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SUNDAY: Easter. High: 54, Low: 46

MONDAY: Evening showers. High: 54, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Morning showers. High: 56, Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Sunnier skies. High: 64, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Cloudier skies. High: 68, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Even milder. High: 70, Low: 52

SATURDAY: Stays mild. High: 76, Low: 56

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter