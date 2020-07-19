Weather Authority: Excessive heat warning in effect for region as temperatures soar

An excessive heat warning has been issued as dangerous heat and humidity impacts the area.

The warning goes into effect on Sunday at 12 p.m. until Monday at 8 p.m. for the I-95 Corridor.

Temperatures on Sunday will feel close to 103 degrees in most areas. The heat is expected to peak Monday with a heat index around 108 to 110. Down the shore, there’s some relief with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with the sea breeze.

SUNDAY: Sunny, steamy. High: 97, Low: 73

MONDAY: Oppressive heat. High: 99, Low: 77

TUESDAY: Hot, p.m. storm. High: 95, Low: 77

