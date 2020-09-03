Weather Authority: Few leftover showers possible after threat for severe weather ends

article

The threat for severe weather has ended across the region after a tornado watch was issued for the entire Philadelphia area Thursday.

It will be muggy overnight with a few leftover showers mainly in central and southern Delaware moving into Cape May county over the next few hours.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Friday will begin a trend of seasonable summer days that will continue throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend. The region will enjoy temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s with clear skies and no risk of rainfall.

___

THURSDAY: Humid, p.m. storms. High: 87

Advertisement

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 85, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 78, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 81, Low: 60

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!