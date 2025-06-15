2 girls riding electric scooter struck by vehicle in critical condition: police

Two girls are in critical condition after police say they were struck by a vehicle while they were riding an electric scooter.

What we know:

On Saturday at around 2:18 p.m., Aston Township police officers, firefighters and EMS units responded to the area of Lehr Boulevard and Concord Road for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving an electric scooter.

Upon arrival, authorities found two juvenile females who were struck by a vehicle while riding an electric scooter.

Police say both girls sustained serious, life-threatening injuries secondary to the collision.

The two were rushed to Nemours Children's Hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

No citations or criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Lehr Boulevard was closed during the incident and subsequent investigation, but has since reopened to traffic.

What's next:

The incident is under active investigation by the Aston Township Police Department and the Delaware County Accident Reconstruction Team.