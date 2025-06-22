Expand / Collapse search
Man, 33, killed in Southwest Philly shooting: police

Published  June 22, 2025 12:54pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A 33-year-old man is dead after police say a shooting occurred in Southwest Philly early Sunday morning. 
    • A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. 

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southwest Philly early Sunday morning. 

What we know:

At around 2:51 a.m., Philly police officers responded to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating. 

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As with all homicides in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.

