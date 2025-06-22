Man, 33, killed in Southwest Philly shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southwest Philly early Sunday morning.
What we know:
At around 2:51 a.m., Philly police officers responded to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m.
The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.
What you can do:
Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
As with all homicides in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.