Man, 33, killed in Southwest Philly shooting: police

The Brief A 33-year-old man is dead after police say a shooting occurred in Southwest Philly early Sunday morning. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



The Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southwest Philly early Sunday morning.

What we know:

At around 2:51 a.m., Philly police officers responded to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

As with all homicides in Philadelphia, a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.