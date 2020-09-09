Weather Authority: Flash Flood Watch issued for Thursday with scattered downpours expected

A cloudy day for much of the Delaware Valley, in anticipation of rain Thursday.

Spotty showers south and east and will become more numerous Thursday.

The are will dry out tonight and any shower activity will remain south of Philadelphia overnight. The rain will pick up Thursday morning.

Rain on Thursday will be heavy at times, so scattered downpours will be the case. When it does rain, it will actually pour. Not everyone will see downpours, but a good part of the region will. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Delaware Valley beginning Thursday morning.

The rain will move out by Friday morning. Friday afternoon looks to be dry.

Overnight lows Wednesday will be in the 60s and 70s. Highs for Thursday will be comfortable in the upper 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Dry out. Low: 73

THURSDAY: Showers. High: 81, Low: 73

FRIDAY: Dry. High: 80, Low: 68

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 73, Low: 61

