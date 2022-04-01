Weather Authority: Friday to bring morning showers, cooler temperatures

After a night of showers and storms late Thursday night, some showers will continue Friday morning as temperatures drop.

The cold front that brought storms with it Thursday will drag temperatures downward through the day, eventually reaching the 30s Friday night.

Friday’s expected to be windy with some morning showers and highs in the mid-50s. Once the rain moves out, gusty winds will continue into the afternoon with gusts of 35 mph or more.

As the sun comes up, parts of the area will be surveying the damage from Thursday’s storms. FOX 29’s Sue Serio says officials will be surveying Bedminster Township to see if a tornado may have touched down during those storms.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will stay cooler with highs in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday brings our next chance of rain with some showers possible in the morning.

