Weather Authority: Frigid overnight leads to cold Sunday with sun and clouds

Conditions will remain dry across the region overnight, but temperatures will plummet into the 20s overnight with a wind chill factor that will make it feel even colder.

The region will dip below the freezing point after sunset and continue to drop as the night continues. Steady winds from the west will gust up to 21 MPH in the city and the mid-teens in surrounding counties. The already frigid temperatures and gusty winds will knock conditions into the teens.

A mix of sun and clouds is forecasted for Sunday, but temperatures will remain cold with a high of just 41 expected. Conditions will stay cold and sunny for most of the week before rain showers impact the region on Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 41, Low: 23

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 49, Low: 32

TUESDAY: Cold, breezy. High: 38, Low: 32

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 41, Low: 23

