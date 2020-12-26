Weather Authority: Frigid overnight leads to cold Sunday with sun and clouds
PHILADELPHIA - Conditions will remain dry across the region overnight, but temperatures will plummet into the 20s overnight with a wind chill factor that will make it feel even colder.
The region will dip below the freezing point after sunset and continue to drop as the night continues. Steady winds from the west will gust up to 21 MPH in the city and the mid-teens in surrounding counties. The already frigid temperatures and gusty winds will knock conditions into the teens.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
A mix of sun and clouds is forecasted for Sunday, but temperatures will remain cold with a high of just 41 expected. Conditions will stay cold and sunny for most of the week before rain showers impact the region on Thursday and Friday.
___
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 41, Low: 23
Advertisement
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 49, Low: 32
TUESDAY: Cold, breezy. High: 38, Low: 32
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 41, Low: 23
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter