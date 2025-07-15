Man calls police after body found on sidewalk in Philadelphia: 'It's a lot to process'

The Brief A man in his late-40s was found shot to death on the sidewalk by a passerby who flagged down a driver who called police. Investigators say a total of eight spent shell casings were found at the scene of the deadly shooting. Officers were called to the area earlier that night for reports of shots fired, but did not find a crime scene.



A Philadelphia man says he was on his way home from work when he was flagged down by someone who had just stumbled upon a dead body on the sidewalk.

What we know:

Ryan Leigh told reporters that he was in his car at a stop sign near Salmon Street when he was approached by someone on a bike who urged him to dial 911.

"He continued to tell me he needed me to call 911, he almost had ran over a man who was bleeding from the head on the sidewalk of Salmon," Lehigh said.

He followed the man to where the gruesome discovery was made and called 911.

Police say the victim, in his late-40s, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been reported and investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Lehigh said police were called to the area earlier that night for reports of shots fired, but did not locate a crime scene.

He provided FOX 29 News with doorbell footage of officers with flashlights searching his block on Monday night.