Philly meat heist: Suspects sought after 40 boxes of beef stolen from truck

The Brief A cargo theft is being investigated in Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood. Police say two suspects stole 40 boxes of meat off a truck early Sunday morning. They fled in two different vehicles.



Philadelphia police are looking for a couple of beef bandits, who they say ransacked a tractor trailer early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A truck was parked on the 9700 block of Roosevelt Boulevard when its driver sensed some shaking around 3:30 a.m.

Two men were seen unloading meat from the back of the truck into two vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Police say 40 boxes of meat were stolen, but eight were later recovered nearby.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and two male suspects are still being sought by police.

The suspected vehicles are described as Nissans.