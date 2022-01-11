Weather Authority: Frigid overnight leads to seasonable, sunny on Wednesday

Seasonable conditions will return on Wednesday after a polar vortex plummeted temperatures into the teens and 20s with a biting wind chill that made it feel like the single digits on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect temperatures to stay brutally cold overnight with winds from the northwest that will knock conditions into the low-teens. The continued rush of cold air will make it feel like 13 degrees in Philadelphia around midnight and during the early-morning hours.

Conditions will begin to rebound once the winds die down on Wednesday morning, FOX 29's Kathy Orr said. Temperatures will start in the teens and 20s then rally into the 40s with sunshine during the afternoon.

A similar weather day with slightly milder temperatures is forecasted for Thursday. An early look at the weekend shows a seasonable start on Friday then a meaningful drop into the 20s on Saturday with a chance of snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Seasonable, sunny. High: 44, Low: 20

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 47, Low: 30

FRIDAY: Dry, chilly. High: 40, Low: 32

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. High: 24, Low: 14

