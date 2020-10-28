Weather Authority: Gloomy morning leads to partly sunny afternoon; rain ahead

Gloomy morning conditions on Wednesday will lead to a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures. Expect rounds of rain to move into the region on Thursday morning and last into Friday.

Conditions will remain mostly dry on Wednesday as showers pass to the north. Some areas could see a light morning drizzle, but rain should be sparse. Temperatures will remain in the 60s during the daylight hours. Philadelphia and surrounding counties are expected to peak at 66 degrees.

Heavy rain will begin to creep into the area early Thursday morning, with some heavy showers expected in southern New Jersey around 7 a.m. The rain, which is leftover from Tropical Storm Zeta, will fall in buckets through the afternoon and into the evening.

Rainfall will begin to taper off on Friday morning with some intermittent downpours that will last most of the day. Rainfall totals for Philadelphia and the surrounding areas are anticipated to reach an inch and a half or more.

WEDNESDAY: a.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 66

THURSDAY: Washout. High: 56, Low: 52

FRIDAY: Intermittent showers. High: 47, Low: 42

SATURDAY: Chilly with sun. High: 49, Low: 31

