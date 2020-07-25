Weather Authority: Heat continues Saturday with chance of pop-up storm

Expect seasonable conditions across the region on Saturday with the slight chance of a pop-up storm.

Conditions will sit in the 70s throughout the morning before thermometers peak at 80 by lunchtime. Afternoon temperatures will continue to climb through the mid-80s and top out near 90 degrees.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is monitoring a 20 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Conditions down the shore will be warm and breezy with mostly sunny skies. Beachgoers can beat the heat by enjoying 70 degree ocean water temperatures.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees and sunshine. Similar weather days will follow on Monday and Tuesday before conditions return to the 80s by Wednesday.

___

SATURDAY: Hot, pop-up storm. High: 90, Low: 73

SUNDAY: Hot, humid. High: 94, Low: 74

MONDAY: Hot, humidity ramps up. High: 96, Low: 75

TUESDAY: Hot, pop-up storm. High: 93, Low: 79

___

