Weather Authority: Heat continues Sunday with chance of pop-up storm

Heat and humidity will continue across the Delaware Valley on Sunday as high temperatures will remain in the 90s with sunshine. A chance of a pop-up storm is possible during the early evening hours.

Morning conditions will start mild but heat up quickly. By 9 a.m., thermometers in Philadelphia and beyond will reach the 80s. Noontime conditions will become more oppressive as the heat rises into the 90s. A high of 95 degrees is expected for Philadelphia and surrounding areas.

Down the shore, beachgoers who are wrapping up their holiday weekend will enjoy partly cloudy skies with seasonable highs in the low 80s.

Similar conditions will continue on Monday and throughout the week. Increasing clouds will make the hot sun more bearable, but high temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s.

___

SUNDAY: Hot and sunny. High: 95

MONDAY: Heat continues with clouds. High: 95, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Chance of storms. High: 92, Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Humid with clouds. High: 94, Low: 74

___

