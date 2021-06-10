Weather Authority: Heat subsides Thursday with sun and clouds

Conditions will stay dry on Thursday with far less oppressive heat than we've experienced over the last few days. Showers will return on Friday ahead of a beautiful sunny weekend.

Temperatures will start the day in the mid-70s with partly sunny skies. Spotty cloud cover will continue throughout the day as temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 80s across the region.

Areas south of Philadelphia could see a brief rain shower as the result of a stalled cold front, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio, but most of the region will remain dry.

Widespread showers will begin to develop on Friday morning with dense cloud cover early and raindrops during the afternoon. Showers are expected to engulf the region through the afternoon and late evening as temperatures drop into the 60s.

Showers will move offshore early Saturday morning and set up a sunny and warm weekend with temperatures in the 80s.

___

THURSDAY: Not as hot. High: 83

FRIDAY: Cooler, showers. High: 70, Low: 62

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 80, Low: 59

SUNDAY: Sunny, a storm. High: 82, Low: 61

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter