Weather Authority: Heatwave continues into the weekend

Friday everyone noticed the humidity along with the heat as the Delaware Valley entered its fifth heatwave of the summer.

Saturday promises more of the same, with only some locales experiencing a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Most of the region will be dry for the weekend.

Sunday will continue to be another repeat, with a stray shower or storm.

We may not see a break from these conditions until Thursday, after some storms Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 73

SATURDAY: A storm. High: 90, Low: 72

SUNDAY: A storm. High: 90, Low: 72

MONDAY: Still humid. High: 92, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Evening storms. High: 92, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Evening storms. High: 90, Low: 68

THURSDAY: September 1st. High: 86, Low: 66