Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM EST until THU 4:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Weather Authority: Heavy rain, strong winds to impact Delaware Valley Wednesday evening

Published 
Updated 8:16AM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: Wednesday morning forecast

More rain Wednesday before temperatures start to drop.

PHILADELPHIA - A rainy Wednesday will reach a crescendo this evening with a band of strong storms being pushed through the region by a cold front that will plummet temperatures. 

FOX 29's Sue Serio says scattered storms will continue intermittently throughout the daytime hours, with downpours that could be heavy at times in the late morning.

All parts of the Delaware Valley will get some rain during the day as the sytem moves east, but the bulk of the showers will impact Philly and southern New Jersey. 

Showers will hit a midday before forecasters say another large cluster of rain bringing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move into the region by early evening. 

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Wind Advisory until late Thursday afternoon with gusts as strong as 50 MPH expected in some places.

By 6 p.m. most of the region will be inundated by rain, with the heaviest downpours in Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor in New Jersey. 

Forecasters aren't ruling out the possibility of some rare wintertime thunder as a cold front slams into warmer air that's brought spring-like temps to the area. 

As the storm moves offshore around 10 p.m. colder air in its wake will drop temperatures across the Delaware Valley by nearly 20 degrees. 

Overnight lows will drop below freezing in Philadelphia and surrounding areas, and places north and west of the city will wake up with temperatures in the 20s. 

Temperatures will start to rebound by the weekend with highs on Friday returning to the 50s and reaching back into the 60s by Sunday.

____

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 66, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 44, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 52, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Morning showers to sun. High: 58, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Warmer, mostly sunny. High: 62, Low: 50