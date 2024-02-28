Weather Authority: Heavy rain, strong winds to impact Delaware Valley Wednesday evening

A rainy Wednesday will reach a crescendo this evening with a band of strong storms being pushed through the region by a cold front that will plummet temperatures.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says scattered storms will continue intermittently throughout the daytime hours, with downpours that could be heavy at times in the late morning.

All parts of the Delaware Valley will get some rain during the day as the sytem moves east, but the bulk of the showers will impact Philly and southern New Jersey.

Showers will hit a midday before forecasters say another large cluster of rain bringing heavy downpours and strong wind gusts move into the region by early evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a region-wide Wind Advisory until late Thursday afternoon with gusts as strong as 50 MPH expected in some places.

By 6 p.m. most of the region will be inundated by rain, with the heaviest downpours in Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor in New Jersey.

Forecasters aren't ruling out the possibility of some rare wintertime thunder as a cold front slams into warmer air that's brought spring-like temps to the area.

As the storm moves offshore around 10 p.m. colder air in its wake will drop temperatures across the Delaware Valley by nearly 20 degrees.

Overnight lows will drop below freezing in Philadelphia and surrounding areas, and places north and west of the city will wake up with temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures will start to rebound by the weekend with highs on Friday returning to the 50s and reaching back into the 60s by Sunday.

____

WEDNESDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 66, Low: 52

THURSDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 44, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 52, Low: 29

SATURDAY: Morning showers to sun. High: 58, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Warmer, mostly sunny. High: 62, Low: 50