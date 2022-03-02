Weather Authority: Incoming clipper will bring spotty showers, cold temps overnight

The midweek warmup that brought springlike conditions across the Delaware Valley on Wednesday will stall over the next several days before temperatures take another huge jump over the weekend.

Overnight temperatures north and west of Philadelphia will dip into the mid to upper 30s. The Philadelphia area and neighboring parts of New Jersey will sit around 40 degrees.

An incoming clipper system will drag spotty showers across the region on Thursday morning and bring cold air that will drop temperatures below seasonable levels.

Forecasters expect high temperatures to linger in the mid-to-upper 40s with sun and clouds, but steady winds will make conditions feel much colder. The wind chill in Philadelphia by Thursday night will be in the mid-30s.

Similar blustery cold conditions will continue on Friday with highs in Philadelphia and its suburbs expected to drop at least 5 degrees below the normal average of 48. Forecasters warn that Friday morning will feel like the teens outside.

Temperatures will start to ascend on Saturday, then take a meaningful jump into the 70s on Sunday with a shower possible.

THURSDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 47, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Colder, breezy. High: 43, Low: 23

SATURDAY: Cloudy, milder. High: 53, Low: 30

SUNDAY: Warm, showers possible. High: 73, Low: 49

