Weather Authority: March begins with cloudy, mild Tuesday

March will begin on Tuesday with mild and cloudy conditions that will turn even warmer by midweek, but forecasters warn that spring isn't here just yet.

Overnight conditions in Philadelphia and surrounding areas will turn frigid with most places below the freezing point. Clouds will start to thicken overnight which will set the stage for a gloomy Tuesday.

Daylight temperatures will start out cold, but quickly turn mild as the morning progresses. Forecasters expect temperatures in most places to hit 40 degrees by 10 a.m. and rise into the 50s by noon.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr said Philadelphia and its suburbs will hit a high around 54 degrees on Tuesday despite the dense cloud cover.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday as the warmup continues with highs expected to approach 60 degrees. The pleasant preview of spring will end on Thursday with seasonable temperatures in the mid-40s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will start to ascend again on Saturday with highs in around 50 degrees. The weekend will end with temperatures near 70 on Sunday with mild rain showers.

___

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 54, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Nice, sunny. High: 58, Low: 38

THURSDAY: Seasonable, partly sunny. High: 48, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cooler. High: 44, Low: 23

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter