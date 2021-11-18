Weather Authority: Midweek warm-up will be wiped out by incoming cold front, rain

A cold front will move in Thursday evening with a few rain showers and tumbling temperatures after highs in the low 70s.

By Friday morning, skies clear and feel-like temperatures start in the 20s. A partial lunar eclipse will be visible if the skies can completely clear overnight.

Highs Friday in the mid to upper 40s. This weekend Saturday stays chilly with highs near 50. By Sunday, clouds roll in and it is milder and dry for the Eagles game with kickoff temperatures around 54 degrees. Rain moves in Sunday night into Monday morning.

THURSDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 70

FRIDAY: Temperatures plunge. High: 48, Low: 37

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, chilly. High: 50, Low: 30

SUNDAY: Cloudy, rain late. High: 56, Low: 37

