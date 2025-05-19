Philly rapper LGP QUA killed in Juniata Park: Suspected shooters caught on video

article

The Brief 30-year-old Qidere Johnson, also known as LGP QUA, was shot and killed in Juniata Park earlier this month. Police are looking for two suspected shooters. Video released by the department shows both armed suspects as they fled the scene.



Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Philly rapper LGP QUA earlier this month.

What we know:

Qidere Johnson, also known as LGP QUA, was shot and killed on the 3900 block of M Street on Mother's Day.

Related article

Police say the shooting stemmed from an apparent robbery.

Video shows both suspects armed with firearms before fleeing the scene in a vehicle driven by a third male.

The suspected vehicle has since been recovered.

What's next:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. A $20,000 reward is being offered for every homicide.