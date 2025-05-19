Philly rapper LGP QUA killed in Juniata Park: Suspected shooters caught on video
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted for the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Philly rapper LGP QUA earlier this month.
What we know:
Qidere Johnson, also known as LGP QUA, was shot and killed on the 3900 block of M Street on Mother's Day.
Police say the shooting stemmed from an apparent robbery.
Video shows both suspects armed with firearms before fleeing the scene in a vehicle driven by a third male.
The suspected vehicle has since been recovered.
What's next:
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. A $20,000 reward is being offered for every homicide.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.