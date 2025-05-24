Cars, homes riddled with bullets after double shooting critically injures man, 30, in SW Philly: police

article

The Brief One man is fighting for his life while another is recovering after a violent shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Investigators found multiple bullet holes in nearby vehicles and a home while on the search for the suspect or suspects.



Philadelphia police are investigating after a double shooting left a 30-year-old man in extremely critical condition and hospitalized another man.

What we know:

Philadelphia police responded to a person with a gun report Friday night, around 10:15, on the 7000 block of Paschall Avenue, in Southwest Philly.

When they arrived, they found a car in the street marked with dozens of bullet holes and two men suffering with gunshot wounds. One man was in the street, while the other was inside the vehicle.

Both men were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where one victim, 30, was listed in extremely critical condition. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, is recovering.

Dig deeper:

During their preliminary investigation, police found the vehicle had been heavily shot at and that cars parked nearby and a home all had bullet holes in them. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police are actively investigating to determine the identity of the suspect or suspects and find a motive. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police or submit tips anonymously at 215-686-Tips.