Whitemarsh Twp. 4th of July canceled: What residents are saying about the decision

The Brief Whitemarsh Township canceled its annual 4th of July Parade because of security concerns although there is no specific threat. Residents spoke out in a township meeting Thursday night, saying the move is "overkill." Officials may meet next week to figure out a way to save the parade.



Whitemarsh Township residents really like their 4th of July Parade. But after more than 70 years of marching down Germantown Pike, this year's parade has been canceled by the township’s Board of Supervisors because of security concerns.

A special meeting for residents was held Thursday night at Colonial Elementary School, so township officials could explain their decision.

What we know:

"I apologize for this lack of transparency to this community. I apologize for not allowing you all into our decision," said Fran McCusker, Vice Chair of the Whitemarsh Township Board of Supervisors.

Although there are no specific threats, the Whitemarsh police chief outlined general crowd Homeland Security concerns surrounding the 70-year township tradition.

Citing recent public attacks on soft target mass gatherings in New Orleans and Vancouver officials say the township just can’t afford the security costs associated with the parade.

In a letter to residents, Chief of Police Christopher Ward wrote, "Unfortunately, the society we live in today has changed and what people are willing to do today to risk the safety and security of our communities has increased to the point that we never would have imagined before."

Ward said after an updated security assessment of the parade route the price tag with overtime, barricades and fencing is over $200,000, an expense that wasn’t in the budget.

"Mass gatherings or gatherings of any type are soft targets for any holiday or any of these periods," said Ward.

Almost all the residents who spoke during the special meeting say the cancellation of the town's premier event is overkill.

What they're saying:

"How can we keep this on the calendar? What does it cost and how are we going to achieve it?" asked one resident.

"It’s a true lack of leadership. It’s tremendously disappointing," added another.

"In America, when we sacrifice freedom for safety we all lose," one resident said during the meeting.

"Every single one of these citizens in their township since the 50’s has taken it upon themselves to understand the risks of going to a public gathering to celebrate the founding of our country," one resident added.

"How many parades in the United States are being canceled because of terror threats? One," another resident remarked.

Big picture view:

Although the parade is canceled for now, after hearing the public outcry, McCusker says the Board of Supervisors may gather next week to see if they can come up with a plan to pay for this year’s parade, though everyone agrees time is running out.