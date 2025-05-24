Party in Chester turns violent as exchange of gunfire kills teen, injures 4 others: officials

article

The Brief What police in Chester believe was a party turned into a scene of terror after a violent exchange of gunfire broke out Friday night, killing a teen and injuring four other people. Chester police are actively investigating and urge anyone with information to step forward.



What police believe should have been a celebratory evening turned into chaos and violence in Chester as a teen was shot and killed and four others were injured.

What we know:

Friday night, about 10:45, Chester police heard gunfire on the 200 block of East 10th Street and responded to the location.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old on the front steps of the home who had been shot multiple times. He died at the scene, according to officials.

Once inside the home, officers found another teen, 16, and two adults, ages 25 and 26, also suffering from gunshot wounds.

Those individuals were rushed to Christiana Hospital and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.

A fifth victim, 21, was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to the back.

Dig deeper:

Police were able to retrieve two handguns from inside the home. Authorities said a large number of spent shell casings were also found outside in the street and in the backyard.

Numerous buildings were also hit by bullets, though no other injuries were reported.

Police believe a party was happening at the residence when the gunfire broke out and believe it was some sort of gun battle.

What they're saying:

"This heartbreaking violence is a painful reminder that we must come together as a community to protect our neighborhoods and our youth. The City of Chester will not stand idle while senseless acts of gun violence rob families of their loved ones. We are committed to supporting our police department in finding those responsible and to investing in the solutions that bring lasting peace to our city," stated Mayor Stefan Roots.

What we don't know:

No suspect information was released. A witness described to police that a dark-colored sedan might have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

The conditions of the victims hospitalized was not made available.

What you can do:

Chester police urge anyone with any information to contact Detective Patrick Flynn Jr. at (610) 447-8424 or (484) 745-9970 or through email at plynn314@chesterpolice.org.

Additionally, anyone with information can contact CID Investigator Sean Gallagher through email at GallagherS@co.delaware.pa.us.