Teen suspect arrested for killing of 16-year-old boy in Upper Darby: police

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in Upper Dary this weekend. The shooting reportedly stemmed from a heated conversation. Police say a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday.



A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody days after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Upper Darby Township.

What we know:

Upper Darby police tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that the suspected shooter was taken into custody Tuesday night after two separate search warrants were deployed in the area of North State Road and Oxford Street.

He was transferred to a detention center around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The backstory:

Khalief Webster, a 16-year-old sophomore at Upper Darby High School, was fatally shot at the intersection of Pine Street and Long Lane this past weekend.

Police believe that Webster was riding his motorized scooter when he encountered the suspected shooter.

A heated conversation ensued, followed by a gunshot. The suspect then ran away.