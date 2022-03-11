Weather Authority: Mild conditions set to follow Sunday's cold temperatures

After Saturday's winter storm, Sunday will be cold, but warmer weather is on the way.

The clock change from Daylight Saving Time sets us up for sunrises around 7:15 now, but the tradeoff is sunsets after 7 PM.

Conditions will stay windy and cold all day on Sunday.

Highs will reach 40 degrees in Southern New Jersey and in Delaware while Pennsylvania will see temperatures in the 30s.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson says clouds will be more visible during the evening hours on Sunday.

After that 7 PM sunset, the winds will subside and temperatures will drop near 30 degrees.

Looking ahead, conditions will rebound Monday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Then warmth returns with 60-degree temperatures for the week and 70s for the weekend.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Cold & Windy. High: 38. Low: 31.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Not Windy. Mild. High: 58. Low: 38.

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Mild. High: 64. Low: 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 68.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. High: 72.

SATURDAY: Showers. High: 62.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter