Weather Authority: Mild holiday weekend with showers on Christmas

Forecasters expect temperatures to stay mild over the holiday weekend with rounds of rain on Christmas Day that will start sporadic and become more widespread during the evening.

Conditions will stay calm and frigid on Thursday as the region readies for the holiday festivities on Christmas Eve. Temperatures will stay mostly in the 30s on Thursday, with Philadelphia and its suburbs topping out around 40 degrees.

The northwestern winds that will keep conditions cool on Thursday will change direction on Friday with warmer southern air that will push temperatures near 50 degrees on Christmas Eve.

Santa Clause should have an umbrella handy, because spotty overnight rain showers will dot parts of the Delaware Valley around midnight Christmas Eve.

Cloudy conditions with pockets of rain will continue through Christmas morning and become more widespread before noon. Areas in South Jersey and Delaware should expect to see rain pick up around 10 a.m.

Showers will eventually cover the entire region by nightfall, with the heaviest showers in Delaware and parts of the Lehigh Valley. Forecasters say rainfall totals won't amount to more than half an inch.

Temperatures will stay around 50 degrees with sunshine on Sunday for the Eagles' matchup against the New York Giants.

THURSDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Clouds, showers. High: 55, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 50, Low: 43

