Weather Authority: Mild Monday with sunshine, seasonable temperatures

Conditions will stay sunny and seasonable on Monday with noticeably less wind that will make temperatures in the 50s feel more enjoyable.

Forecasters expect temperatures overnight in the Delaware Valley to stay frigid with most places bottoming out in the mid-to-low 30s. Sunshine will return on during the Monday commute, but morning temperatures will linger in the 30s.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says moderate cloud cover will start to clear during the afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 40s. Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs will peak around 52 degrees on Monday.

Similar weather days will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday before another rush of warm air on Thursday shoots temperatures back into the 60s. Forecasters believe the balmy temperatures could set a December record like we saw over the weekend.

The National Weather Service said Philadelphia set a new record-high temperature on Dec. 11 of 67 degrees, which marginally beat the previous record of 65 degree set in 1971.

FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking the possibility of some rain on Saturday as temperatures dip again during the weekend.

MONDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 54, Low: 35

TUESDAY: Mild, sunny. High: 55, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Warmer, partly sunny. High: 57, Low: 37

THURSDAY: Return to 60s. High: 63, Low: 48

