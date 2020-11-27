Weather Authority: Mild, partly sunny Friday kicks off pleasant weekend

The weekend will begin on Friday with partly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures that will set the tone for the weekend.

Morning conditions will be chilly, but bearable for Black Friday shoppers who are up early to snag deals on holiday gifts. Temperatures in Philadelphia will reach hover around 50 degrees throughout the morning.

By noontime, conditions will approach the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Philadelphia and surrounding counties can expect a high of 60 degrees on Friday.

Similar weather is forecasted for the region on Saturday and Sunday with slightly cooler conditions. Sunshine will remain over the weekend, but temperatures will fall into the low 50s by Sunday.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 60, Low: 46

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 56, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 54, Low: 35

MONDAY: Wet and windy. High: 60, Low: 42

