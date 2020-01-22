Weather Authority: Mild temperatures ahead of weekend rain

The Philadelphia area will experience mild temperatures ahead of a weekend storm.

In advance of a storm system moving in overnight from Friday into Saturday, cloudy days are expected. However, Thursday and Friday should see some sun breaking through those clouds.

On Saturday, rain is expected to be on and off throughout the day, which could impede any outdoor plans. However, a high of 48 means it is unlikely to see any snow.

An inch of rain is expected in Philadelphia with slightly more in other areas.

Sunday, parts of our area will possibly see a morning flurry but otherwise it will dry out.

Wednesday: Clear, cold. High: 42.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 45, Low: 23

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 48, Low: 29

Saturday: Rain likely. High: 48, Low: 36

Sunday: Possible AM flurry. High: 43, Low: 35

