Weather Authority: Mix of sunshine, clouds remain Sunday

Temperatures will rebound back into the 60s over the weekend with a nice mix of sunshine and clouds.

Sunday will be even milder in temperatures than Saturday. The sunshine and cloud mixture remains as well on Sunday.

The warming trend will stretch into the next week when temperatures will peak in the 70s on Tuesday.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 65, Low: 42

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 66, Low: 45

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73, Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Showers. High: 67, Low: 55

THURSDAY: Blustery, chilly. High: 53, Low: 38

FRIDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 65, Low: 42

