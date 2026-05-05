Officials to share new information Tuesday in 2025 mass shooting at Lincoln University

The Brief Prosecutors in Chester County will reveal new information in the 2025 mass shooting at Lincoln University. One person was previously arrested in connection to the shooting after police allegedly found a handgun on him that matched ballistic evidence collected at the scene. You can watch the 3:30 p.m. press conference live in the play above.



Prosecutors in Chester County will provide new information on the deadly 2025 mass shooting at Lincoln University.

What we know:

District Attorney Christopher De Barrena-Sarobe will lead a Tuesday afternoon meeting at the West Chester Justice Center during which prosecutors will "announce updates and arrests related to the Lincoln University shooting incident."

You can watch the press conference live at 3:30 p.m. in the video player above.

The backstory:

One person was killed, and six more were hurt when gunfire erupted at Lincoln University's homecoming celebration in October 2025.

Zecqueous Morgan-Thompson was arrested immediately after the shooting and charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

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His bail was later raised to $1M after investigators say ballistic evidence found at the scene matched the gun found on Morgan-Thompson. However, it remains unknown if any bullets fired from that gun struck any of the victims.

Lincoln University President Linda Allen praised the student body for coming together when faced with the tragic mass shooting, saying, "We are grateful to the students who have taken the lead to comfort one another and to help the campus."