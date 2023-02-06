Weather Authority: Monday to be start of mild, sunny week leading up to the Super Bowl

While the Birds are basking in the warmth of the Arizona heat ahead of the Super Bowl, temperatures are much lower in the Delaware Valley, but above average for this time of year.

No precipitation is expected to hit the Delaware Valley until Thursday, making the week mostly dry and sunny.

Monday's temperatures will gradually rise to the 50s in the Philadelphia area, making for a stark contrast from the weekend's frigid temps.

Conditions will be breezy but will be a relief from the blustery wind gusts that rocked the area last week.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 50, Low: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 48, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 54, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Rainy, mild. High: 58, Low: 36

FRIDAY: Sun to rain. High: 60, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Windy, colder. High: 46, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Chilled sunshine. High: 43, Low: 28